Water taxi design contest aims to promote maritime tourism

TEHRAN – A water taxi design contest will be held in Tehran in order to develop maritime tourism, ISNA reported.

Organized by Baadban Marine Accelerator, the contest aims at creating an efficient infrastructure for the expansion of educational and technological activities in the field of maritime tourism as well as promoting Iran’s capacities in this branch of tourism.

For further information, applicants are requested to refer to Baadban official website and submit their works before July 21.

Iran regards tourism a fountain of wealth to make a strong alternative for petrodollars despite falling oil prices and the U.S. sanctions targeting to cripple its national economy.

Over the past couple of years, the Islamic Republic has made various efforts to exploit maritime tourism potential by developing hospitality infrastructures, diversifying sea routes, and drawing private sector investors along its vast southern coasts.

Prosperous maritime tourism could help the county to meet its ambitious target of attracting 20 million annual tourists by 2025. It also keeps an eye on tourism developments in the Caspian Sea in the north.

ABU/MG

