Hiroshima animation festival picks “Am I a Wolf?” from Iran

TEHRAN – The 18th Hiroshima International Animation Festival will screen the acclaimed short “Am I a Wolf?” from Iranian director Amir-Hushang Moin.

Produced at the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults, the movie tells the story of a group of children who perform the familiar story of the wolf and the yearlings in school as a puppet show. The nanny goat grieving for its yearlings and the angry wolf in its solitude face each other.

Love and peace are the central themes of the festival, which will take place in the Japanese city from August 20 to 24.

“Am I a Wolf?” received several awards in Iranian and international events, including the Grand Prix at the 12th Paris International Animation Film Festival and the Light of Asia Grand Prize at the 15th Indie-AniFest Korea Independent Animation Film Festival in September 2019.

The film also won the Golden Dove for best-animated film at the 62nd DOK Leipzig in Germany in November 2019.

Photo: A combination photo show posters for the 18th Hiroshima International Animation Festival and the Iranian short movie “Am I a Wolf?”.

MMS/YAW

