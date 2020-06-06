Resistance economy is required to reform economy: security chief

TEHRAN - Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), said on Saturday that belief in resistance economy is needed to reform economy.

“Believing in resistance economy and Jihadist management are required to move on the path of reforming the country’s economy,” he said in a tweet.

The top security official also attached importance to fighting economic corruption.

Resistance economy, as ordered by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is aimed at reducing Iran’s dependence on oil money and promoting economic stability in the face of United States’ sanctions.

Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi issued a directive on implementing the general policies of resistance economy in July 2019.




