Digital marketing workshop aims to promote tourism, handicrafts

TEHRAN – Tehran department of the Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts will host an online educational workshop on digital marketing management on June 9-16.

The event is aimed at exploring ways to increase sales of handicrafts and buttress the country’s tourism and hospitality industry, Tehran province’s tourism chief Parham Janfeshan said on Saturday, CHTN reported.

“Live performances in various fields of handicrafts, competitions in cutting precious and semi-precious stones, holding exhibitions of handicrafts, meeting with veterans and activists of handicrafts and honoring selected artists are among the programs scheduled for the week of handicrafts.”

Regarding to novel coronavirus pandemic, the official noted “Meetings and workshops will be held virtually according to the recommendations from the Coronavirus Combat Operations Headquarters.”

The Islamic Republic exported $427 million worth of handicrafts during the first eleven months of the past calendar year 1398 (ended March 19). Of the figure, some $190 million was earned via suitcase trade (allowed for customs-free and tax-free transfer) through 20 provinces, according to deputy tourism minister Pouya Mahmoudian.

“Some 295 fields of handicrafts are currently practiced across Iran with more than two million people engaging, majority of whom are women… Handicrafts also play an important role in the economy in our rural villages,” she said.

AFM/MG