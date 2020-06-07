IRCS to reopen hospital in Yemeni capital

TEHRAN – Iran’s Red Crescent Society (IRCS) is going to reopen a 70-bed hospital in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen, in the near future.

The hospital was built in Yemen in 2004 but was shut down in 2009 after five years of humanitarian work due to security concerns, IRNA quoted IRCS spokesman Mohammad Nasiri as saying.

Through coordinating between the Yemeni health officials and the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the hospital will soon start working again, IRNA news agency reported.

