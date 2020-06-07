Actor Shahab Hosseini on Turkey’s Intl. Migration Film Festival panel

TEHRAN – Palme d’Or winning actor Shahab Hosseini has been selected for the jury of the International Migration Film Festival in Turkey.

The festival will take place in Gaziantep, the capital of Gaziantep Province, in the western part of Turkey’s Southeastern Anatolia Region, from June 14 and 21.

Hosseini played the role of Shams, the mentor of the Persian poet and mystic Rumi, in “Drunk on Love”, the Iran-Turkey joint film project shot by Iranian director Hassan Fat’hi in Turkey in 2019.

Several Turkish actors, including Ibrahim Çelikkol and Hande Erçel, also played roles in the movie, which has not premiered yet.

He was named best actor for his role in Oscar-winning director Asghar Farhadi’s “The Salesman” at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016.

Turkish filmmaker Nuri Bilge Ceylan, American actor Daniel Glover, Chinese-American actress Joan Chen, British costume designer Sandy Powell, Danish director Lone Scherfig and Bosnian actor Emir Hadžihafizbegovic are the other members of the jury of the International Migration Film Festival, which will be held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The members of the jury will also hold master classes and workshops during the festival, which is scheduled to screen over 50 films.

The event will bring together hundreds of filmmakers, press members, participants from non-governmental organizations and academics from Turkey and around the world.

Photo: Iranian actor Shahab Hosseini poses with the best actor award for the movie “The Salesman” at the Palme D’Or Winner Photocall during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2016, in Cannes, France. (Getty Images Europe/ Andreas Rentz)

MMS/YAW