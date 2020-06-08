Zarif discusses bilateral ties with Iraqi counterpart

TEHRAN — Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and the new Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Mohammed Hussein had a phone conversation on Sunday.

During the phone call, Zarif congratulated Hussein on his election as the new foreign minister of Iraq, and expressed pleasure with the formation of the Arab country’s cabinet, according to the Foreign Ministry website.

He further highlighted the significance of the issues being pursued in the field of bilateral relations, and the necessity of implementing the agreements reached between the two sides during the Iranian president’s visit to Baghdad.

President Hassan Rouhani said last month that Iran’s principled policy is expanding relations and cooperation with Iraq in various areas.

In a phone conversation with Iraqi President Barham Salih, Rouhani attached great importance to expansion of economic relations, saying, “Expansion of relations in various areas among the friendly governments and nations can help us pass the problems.”

Elsewhere, he said that Iran attaches great importance to stability in Iraq.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will stand beside the Iraqi government and people and seeks to maintain Iraq’s sovereignty and prevent foreign intervention,” the president pointed out.

Salih, for his part, said cooperation of friendly countries, such as Iran, is required to establish stability in Iraq.

