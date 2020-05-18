Iran’s principled policy is expanding ties with Iraq: Rouhani

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday that Iran’s principled policy is expanding relations and cooperation with Iraq in various areas.

In a phone conversation with Iraqi President Barham Salih, Rouhani attached great importance to expansion of economic relations.

“Expansion of relations in various areas among the friendly governments and nations can help us pass the problems,” he said.

Elsewhere, he said that Iran attaches great importance to stability in Iraq.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will stand beside the Iraqi government and people and seeks to maintain Iraq’s sovereignty and prevent foreign intervention,” Rouhani pointed out.

Salih, for his part, said cooperation of friendly countries, such as Iran, is required to establish stability in Iraq.

He also said that foreign countries must not interfere in Iraq’s affairs.

The Iraqi president urged the extra-regional countries to stop interfering in regional affairs.

In a phone conversation with new Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on May 11, Rouhani said Iran will stand beside the Iraqi government and people.

“As we proved that we stand beside the Iraqi people in fighting Daesh, we will stand beside the Iraqi government to help establish stability and make progress,” Rouhani stated in the phone call.

He said Iran attaches great importance to Iraq’s independence, political stability, national sovereignty, and integrity.

“We always have to be careful about plots which target interests of the Iraqi people and the region,” he noted.

Rouhani also highlighted the importance of regional peace and stability.

For his part, Kadhimi said, “We will never forget Iran’s help to Iraq in fighting Daesh and we seek expansion of relations in various areas.”

Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami said on Sunday that Tehran and Baghdad should become “strategic partners”.

“We want to give Iraq all our capacities and we want to become strategic partners and turn our relations into a successful model of cooperation,” he told the newly-appointed Iraqi Defense Minister Enad Sa’adoon Khitab al-Jabouri through a video conference.

