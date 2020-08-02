Rouhani says Iran welcomes Iraq’s role in the current sensitive situation

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that Iran welcomes Iraq’s remarkable role in such a sensitive situation in the region.

“Iran is determined to establish stability in the region and is committed to its obligations,” Rouhani told Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in a phone conversation.

Rouhani added, “However, the United States is sending wrong signal by hatching new plots against Iran and harassing our country’s passenger plane.”

U.S. warplanes operating illegally in Syria conducted aggressive maneuvering close to an Iranian Mahan Air flight over Syria’s al-Tanf region on July 23.

Mahan Air’s Flight 1152 had taken off from Tehran and was en route to the Lebanese capital Beirut when the incident happened.

‘Iraq’s principled policy is reducing tension’

Kadhimi, for his part, said that Iraq’s principled policy is reducing tension and increasing stability in the region.

“For this purpose, we are seeking cooperation and support of our brothers in Iran,” the prime minister said.

‘Iran will always stand beside Afghans’

In another phone talks with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Rouhani said that Iran will stand beside the Afghan government and people.

The Afghan government’s role in efforts to reach a peace deal with the Taliban is very important for Iran, he said.

For his part, Ghani praised Iran’s support for Afghan refugees.

He also thanked Iran for supporting peace process in Afghanistan.

“I hope Iran’s support for the peace process brings about more peace and security to the region and the world,” the Afghan leader said.

NA/PA

