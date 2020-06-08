Russian envoy says nothing ‘positive’ in maximum pressure on Iran

TEHRAN — Russia’s permanent representative to the Vienna-based international organizations maintains that Washington’s maximum pressure policy on Iran has increased tensions in the Persian Gulf and caused reduced commitments of Tehran under the Iran nuclear deal.

“U.S. claims that its maximum pressure policy on Iran is effective,” Mikhail Ulyanov tweeted on Monday. “Yes, results are very clear: increased tension in the P.Gulf, suffering of people in #Iran, reduced commitments of Tehran under #JCPOA, weakened non- proliferation regime.”

He added, “But is there anything positive? No answer.”

On May 8, 2019, Iran started to remove curbs on its nuclear program exactly one year after the U.S. abandoned the nuclear deal and imposed the harshest sanctions in history against Iran in line with the Trump administration’s “maximum pressure” campaign on Tehran.

From the very beginning that Iran started to remove ban on its nuclear program, officials in Tehran announced if the European Union, especially its big trio (Germany, France, and Britain which are signatory the deal), takes steps to compensate the sanctions' effect it will immediately reverse its decision.

