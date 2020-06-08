Owj ready to collaborate with Iranian Army on film projects 

TEHRAN – The Owj Arts and Media Organization, a major institution that produces revolutionary works in art and cinema, announced on Monday that it is ready to collaborate with the Iranian Army on film projects.

In a letter sent to Army Deputy Coordinator Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari on Monday, Owj director Ehsan Mohammad-Hassani confirmed the rear admiral’s remarks last week criticizing those movies challenging the valor of the Army during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war and many other difficult situations of the country.

“In your interview last week with a news agency, you criticized a number of productions about the Army, and this shows your great motivation to make a major change in the art and media productions on the valor of the youth of the country in the Army,” Mohammad-Hassani said in the letter.

“We also confirm your remarks, and that the Army presence in the war and its aftermath has many compelling stories, which can become subjects for numerous film and art productions,” he added.

“Thus, your brothers at the Owj Arts and Media Organization announce their readiness to give any help and to share their experiences in any way to ease your genuine concerns,” he noted.

The Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) released a video showing Sayyari in an interview with its correspondents on the lack of dissemination of information about the Army’s role in the Iran-Iraq war and its aftermath.

Photo: This picture shows logos for the Owj Arts and Media Organization and the Iranian Army.

