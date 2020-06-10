Handicraft workshops open in eastern Iran

TEHRAN – Eight handicraft workshops have been launched in the eastern South Khorasan province on the occasion of the national handicrafts week, which is being held from June 9 to 16.

The workshops will be used for traditional towel weaving, wicker works and cutting precious and semi-precious stones, CHTN quoted provincial tourism chief Hassan Ramezani as saying on Wednesday.

Iran exported $427 million worth of handicrafts during the first eleven months of the past calendar year 1398 (ended March 19). Of the figure, some $190 million was earned via suitcase trade (allowed for customs-free and tax-free transfer) through 20 provinces, according to deputy tourism minister Pouya Mahmoudian.

“Some 295 fields of handicrafts are currently practiced across Iran with more than two million people engaging, majority of whom are women… Handicrafts also play an important role in the economy in our rural villages,” she said.

ABU/MG

