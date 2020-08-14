Iran’s first handicraft town to make debut 

TEHRAN – The first handicraft town in Iran is being established in the city of Zarqan, southern Fars province, in a bid to bring more prosperity to the domestic handicraft industry.

The first phase of the project is being carried out over three hectares area of land near Zarqan and is anticipated to be completed by the yearend (March 2021),” Zarqan cultural heritage, tourism, and handicrafts department director Mahmoud Mastan said on Wednesday, CHTN reported.

Last year, Shiraz, the capital of Fars province, was named a “world city of handicrafts” by the World Crafts Council-Asia Pacific Region director Ghada Hijavi.

Iran exported $523 million worth of handicrafts during the past calendar year 1398 (ended March 19). Of the figure, some $273 million worth of handicrafts were exported officially through customs, and about $250 million was earned via suitcase trade (allowed for customs-free and tax-free transfer) through various provinces, according to data provided by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.

Traditional ceramics, pottery vessels, handwoven cloths as well as personal ornamentations with precious and semi-precious gemstones were exported to Iraq, Afghanistan, Germany, the U.S., the UK, and other countries.

AFM/MG

