“Box Man” crowned best short at Euro Fest

TEHRAN – Iranian director Manuchehr Teimurzadeh’s “Box Man” has been named best short at the Euro Fest – European International Film Festival in St. Petersburg, Russia.

“Box Man” tells the story of a reporter who in search of success is making a film about a teenager living in a wooden box. In the end, the reporter changes his mind about making the film and is drawn into the teenager’s world.

“Covid-19” by Iman Azar from Canada was selected as the best feature.

In the middle of a global pandemic, a ride service provider is now an essential worker. Through uncertainties he has to continue his job to provide for his family. Fear and anxiety between him and his passengers drive them apart to stay socially distanced, yet they feel closer through their struggles. Everyday tasks are now big challenges for those who risk their lives to leave their homes. Minutes feel like hours and time is at a standstill.

“Prayer on the Square” by Gabriel Dettre from Germany won the award best documentary.

The documentary is about an old couple and their son who sing on a square in the middle of Sana’a, the capital of Yemen. Their song is a prayer for the past, the present, and for the dark future of the country that has been ruined in front of our eyes by war, famine, and destitution.

The award for the best animation went to “Golema” by Geena Gasser and Amon Zucker from Switzerland.

In the animated film, an old man driven by a mystical legend tries to awaken a clay figure to free himself and a little girl from hopeless imprisonment.

Marc Dessup from France was named best director for his

“Survive” about a man who takes refuge in an underground shelter in a struggle to survive after a planetary cataclysm.

Photo: “Box Man” by Iranian director Manuchehr Teimurzadeh won the award for best short at the Euro Fest – European International Film Festival in St. Petersburg, Russia.

MMS/YAW

