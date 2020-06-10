Monthly non-oil exports improve 60% as pandemic restrictions ease

TEHRAN - Head of Iran Export Confederation Mohammad Lahouti says the country’s export has improved in the recent weeks following the removal of some corona-related restrictions in the borders, IRIB reported on Wednesday.

The data regarding the exports in the second Iranian calendar month of Ordibehesht (April 20-May 20) indicates that the export has improved by 60 percent compared to the previous month, Lahouti said.

According to Lahouti, the exports in the mentioned month have fallen 50 percent in comparison to the last year’s same period.

"Many countries around the world have predicted a sharp decline in trade," he said, adding that some international organizations see the global trade falling by about 30 percent in 2020, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Noting that many countries have reduced corona-related restrictions and almost all the country’s borders have resumed their activities, the official predicted that the country’s export is going to increase further in the coming weeks.

“In case that something unpredictable does not happen, we can expect that in the first six months of the [current Iranian calendar] year (started on March 20), part of the damage to Iran's exports will be compensated, and in the second half of the year, we can even aim for increasing the exports [compared to the previous year]” he said.

According to the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) data, Iran's exports in the first month of the current calendar year (March 20-April 20) decreased by about 39 percent year on year.

With the relative reopening of borders and the reduction of restrictions, the decline in exports recorded in previous months is expected to be compensated in the coming months.

EF/MA