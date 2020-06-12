Doc Edge festival picks “Sunless Shadows”, “Copper Notes of a Dream”

TEHRAN – “Sunless Shadows” and “Copper Notes of a Dream”, two documentaries from Iran, will go on screen at the Oscar-qualifying Doc Edge Film Festival 2020, running online in Auckland, New Zealand from June 12 to July 5.

“Sunless Shadows” by Mehrdad Oskui is about a group of adolescent girls that serve their sentence for the grave crime of murdering their father, their husband or another male family member in an Iranian juvenile detention center.

Oskui won the Silver Horn for the director of his “Sunless Shadows” at the 60th Krakow Film Festival in Poland last week.

“Copper Notes of a Dream” by Reza Farahmand is about a ten-year-old Palestinian refugee, Malook, who lives in Jarmuk, a suburb of Damascus in Syria, which is ruined during the war with ISIS.

Malook dreams of becoming a singer. Together with his older sister Ghofran, he is planning to organize a concert with professional musicians.

To earn money for the concert, Malook and some friends pull the copper wires out of the walls of vacant buildings that are riddled with bullets and rockets and write apologies for their theft on the walls, in hope the people who have fled will understand, if they ever return.

In consideration of the Covid-19 pandemic and New Zealand’s robust efforts to keep everyone healthy, inspired and motivated, the organizers introduce the first-ever entirely online film festival and free school program exclusive to New Zealand audiences and communities across the country.

The organizers offer a true film festival experience possible online with scheduled screenings to watch with friends and family followed by Q&A sessions with filmmakers.

Photo: A scene from “Copper Notes of a Dream” by Reza Farahmand.

