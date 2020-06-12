Iranian center makes “Reminder” warning about women’s rights

TEHRAN – A short film titled “Reminder” that warns about women’s rights based on Islamic principles has been produced at Raaze Resaneh Cultural Dissemination Group.

The group is working under the auspices of the Qom branch of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization.

“Mental and verbal violence, including swearing, disrespect, shouting, and arrogant and scornful behavior are among the atrocities threatening women,” Mehdi Keshtkar, the director of the movie, told the Tehran Times on Thursday.

“These kinds of violence cause women to feel nihility, self-destructiveness, isolation and anxiety,” he added.

He also noted that the film also intends to show how violence against women imperils the mental health of children and society.

“Education and awareness are needed to stop violence against women,” Keshtkar said and added, “The International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women is a good opportunity to raise people’s awareness of the social consequences of violence against women and to reinforce collective action against the issue.”

The United Nations General Assembly has designated November 25 as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

Keshtkar said that the film is scheduled to be screened at various Iranian and international events observing the day.

Starring Iran Masudi, the movie depicts a woman’s different responses to voices addressing her with favorable and undesirable words.

Photo: Iran Masudi acts in a scene from “Reminder” directed by Mehdi Keshtkar.

MMS/YAW

