Meet Iranian man weaving reed mats for decades

Iranian crafter Hassan Heidari, nicknamed Abu-Abdollah, weaves flattened reeds to make a traditional mattress in a village near the southwestern city of Ahvaz on June 12, 2020.

Heidari has been crafting mats during the past thirty years to make a living. Such mats are produced by plaiting reeds, strips of palm leaf, or some other local plants. They are felt cool and suitable in the hot tropical climate of the region.

The supple mats, made through weaving without a loom, are widely used in local homes or as shopping bags, placemats, and decorative wall hangings.

AFM/MG