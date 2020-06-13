Making Shahr-e-Aftab an FTZ on agenda

TEHRAN – Making Iran’s Shahr-e Aftab International Exhibition Center a free trade zone (FTZ) is on the agenda, the center’s managing director announced.

Mohammad-Raouf Ghaderi made the announcement in a meeting with the members of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), IRIB reported.

The meeting was attended by Head of ICCIMA Export Promotion Committee Jamshid Nafar, Head of Tehran Home of Industry Mohammad-Reza Mortazavi, and Board Member of Iran’s Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association Hamed Chamanrokh, along with a handful of deputies and managers from Shahr-e-Aftab International Exhibition Center.

Speaking in the meeting, Ghaderi expressed the center’s complete readiness for all-out cooperation with the country’s private sector for realizing the country’s micro-economic goals.

"We are ready to cooperate with the private sector in all areas to realize the country’s macro-economic goals and strategies” the official stressed.

He underlined the center’s great potentials and capacities and noted: “Shahr-e-Aftab Exhibition [Center] is located in the best geographical location in terms of access to Tehran's communication corridors, which does not impose any traffic load that leads to environmental pollution to the capital.”

With the completion of phases 2 and 3 of the center along with the establishment of the free economic zone, one of the largest exhibition centers in the region will be formed which can play a significant role as a national asset for the development of exports, Ghaderi said.

Covering a total area of 138 hectares, Shahr-e-Aftab International Exhibition Center is located in the south of capital Tehran.

EF/MA