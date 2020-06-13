Julia Pierpont’s “Feminist Saints” published in Persian

TEHRAN – American author Julia Pierpont’s book “The Little Book of Feminist Saints” has recently been published in Persian.

Parseh is the publisher of the book translated into Persian by Abbas Gudarzi.

In this book, Pierpont and illustrator Manjit Thapp match short, vibrant and surprising biographies with stunning full-color portraits of female “saints,” champions of strength and progress.

These women broke ground, broke ceilings and broke molds. Among them are Maya Angelou, Jane Austen, Ruby Bridges, Rachel Carson, Shirley Chisholm, Marie Curie and Irene Joliot Curie, Isadora Duncan, Amelia Earhart, Artemisia Gentileschi, Grace Hopper, Dolores Huerta, Frida Kahlo, Billie Jean King, Audre Lorde, Wilma Mankiller, Toni Morrison, Michelle Obama, Sandra Day O’Connor, Sally Ride, Eleanor Roosevelt, Margaret Sanger, Sappho, Nina Simone, Gloria Steinem, Kanno Sugako, Harriet Tubman, Mae West, Virginia Woolf and Malala Yousafzai.

The book also introduces Forugh Farrokhzad, an influential Iranian poet and film director.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of American author Julia Pierpont’s book “The Little Book of Feminist Saints”.

