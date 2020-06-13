Iran to launch capsule hotels at airports, train stations

TEHRAN – Iran aims to install capsule hotels at some of its airports, railway stations, and passenger terminals to promote cheap and basic overnight accommodation for travelers.

Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan on Saturday unveiled a sample of such bed-sized rooms during a ceremony held at the headquarters of the ministry in Tehran, CHTN reported.

“One of the advantages of such new accommodation places is that they will cause changes in eco-camps and suitable and affordable accommodation places in various camps, airports, passenger terminals, railways, and so on,” Mounesan said.

Capsule or ‘pod’ hotels were initially developed in Japan as a way for budget travelers to have somewhere safe and affordable to sleep. Over the years capsule hotels have remained popular but the experience of staying in one has dramatically changed, with pod hoteliers competing to provide guests with the most stylish and luxurious experience.

