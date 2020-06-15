Iran to try building homegrown capsule hotels

TEHRAN – Iran will be trying to domestically make sophisticated capsule hotels to promote cheap and basic overnight accommodation for travelers.

“Services offered at a capsule hotel is on a par with ones in a four-star hotel though there are limitations in terms of space, the facilities are very good…… and we are also planning to produce capsule hotels through a combination of indigenized technology and reverse engineering,” director of the Touring & Automobile Club of the Islamic Republic of Iran said on Sunday.

“Currently, 80 locations in the country have been identified for capsule hotels to be installed, and more places will be located in the next phases… they can be used in eco-camps alongside passenger and tourist terminals in harmony with the environment,” Hossein Arbabi noted.

Highlighting the importance of localizing the process of building and producing this model of new accommodation, he said “We expect their usage to be welcomed in the country.”

“Capsule hotels are disinfected using a state-of-the-art system and are ready to host and accommodate future travelers within three minutes… and this model of capsule hotels is intended as cheap accommodation, a short stay, and a temporary rest for tourists.”

On Saturday, Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan unveiled a sample of such bed-sized rooms during a ceremony held at the headquarters of the ministry in Tehran.

Capsule or ‘pod’ hotels were initially developed in Japan as a way for budget travelers to have somewhere safe and affordable to sleep. Over the years capsule hotels have remained popular but the experience of staying in one has dramatically changed, with pod hoteliers competing to provide guests with the most stylish and luxurious experience.

AFM/MG