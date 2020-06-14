U.S. attempt to extend arms embargo on Iran is ‘shameful’: Webster University prof.

TEHRAN - Warren Rosenblum, a professor at Webster University, has said that the United States’ attempt to extend arms embargo on Iran is “unjustified” and “shameful”.

This decision of U.S. President Donald Trump is shameful and shows weakness of the United States’ status in the world, Rosenblum told ILNA in an interview published on Saturday.

He also said that the U.S. pressure to extend the arms embargo on Iran lacks any “integrated political objective”.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft have said that extending a permanent arms embargo against Iran is now a top priority for Washington.

President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that Iran expects permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, especially friendly countries of Russia and China, to stand against the U.S. plots.

Rouhani noted that arms embargo on Iran will expire in October based on the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 which endorses the 2015 nuclear deal.

On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused the Trump administration of unleashing a politically motivated campaign against Iran and he called for “universal condemnation” of the U.S. attempt to get the UN Security Council to impose a permanent arms embargo.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has slammed the U.S. threats to reimpose arms embargo on Iran, saying it violates Resolution 2231.

Wang urged the U.S. to stop its unilateral sanctions, return to the correct track of observing the Iran nuclear deal and UNSC resolutions, work with all parties to maintain the international nuclear non-proliferation system, and maintain peace and stability in the Middle East, CGTN reported on Thursday.

According to Reuters, Russia and China have started making the case at the United Nations against Washington’s claim that it can trigger a return of all sanctions on Iran at the Security Council, with Moscow invoking a 50-year-old international legal opinion to argue against the move.

The European Union’s top diplomat said Tuesday that since the United States has already withdrawn from the international nuclear agreement, it can’t now use its former membership of the pact to try to impose a permanent arms embargo on the Islamic Republic.

Speaking to reporters after talks with the Chinese foreign minister, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell insisted that since the U.S. has pulled out of the nuclear deal, it can no longer claim to have a role in it.

“The United States has withdrawn from the JCPOA, and now they cannot claim that they are still part of the JCPOA in order to deal with this issue from the JCPOA agreement. They withdraw. It’s clear. They withdraw,” Borrell said.

‘Fuel delivery a symbolic act of standing against U.S.’

Rosenblum also said that Iran-Venezuela cooperation in fuel delivery was a symbolic action of standing against the U.S. bullying.

Venezuela’s envoy to the UN Jorge Valero has said that Iran and Venezuela will continue fighting U.S. President Donald Trump’s hostile policies.

“The people of Iran and Venezuela are two brotherly nations and will continue their war against Trump’s hostile policies,” ISNA quoted him as saying on Tuesday in an interview with Al Mayadeen TV channel.

Valero also praised Iran’s humanitarian aid to Venezuela.

Five Iranian oil tankers by the names of Petunia, Forest, Faxon, Clavel, and Fortune carried fuel to Venezuela despite the United States’ sanctions. The last of them entered Venezuelan waters on June 1.

The tankers carried 1,520,000 barrels of gasoline and diesel fuel to Venezuela. There was also a team of Iranian engineers and specialists from the oil industry on board heading for the country.

