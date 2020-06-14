Pretty in pink: Maharloo Lake lures nature lovers 

Maharloo Lake with an area of 600 sq. km is situated on the outskirts of Shiraz, southern Iran, and is a perfect stopover for nature lovers. The lake turns pink all for a good reason. The growth of bacteria and particularly seaweeds come to change the color of the water body which is rich in potassium and salts.

In mid-summer, the lake loses its water due to high evaporation leaving behind a white bed and pinkish color water. The lake water is used for extraction of normal salt and is considered as a natural habitat for migratory birds and wild animals.