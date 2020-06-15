German theologian Schleiermacher’s “On Religion” translated into Persian

TEHRAN – Iranian scholar Mohammad-Ebrahim Baset has recently completed a translation of the great German Protestant theologian Friedrich Schleiermacher’s book, “On Religion: Speeches to Its Cultured Despisers”.

The book is scheduled to be released by Ney Publications in the near future.

This seminal work was first published in 1799 and quickly became a classic apologetic work. This reissue of the Oman translation presents the definitive third edition of the German original and makes this important text available again to students and scholars who wish to gain insight into the development of contemporary Protestant thought.

Schleiermacher wrote “On Religion” while teaching and preaching in Berlin. The Enlightenment had invigorated scientific and historical research, overshadowing theology in the university. In this work, Schleiermacher defends religion against the skepticism of a modern audience.

The book is divided into five major sections: the Defense, the Nature of Religion, the Cultivation of Religion, Association in Religion, and the Religions.

Schleiermacher was a philosopher and biblical scholar known for his attempt to reconcile the criticisms of the Enlightenment with traditional Protestant Christianity.

Photo: A poster for the Persian translation of German theologian Friedrich Schleiermacher’s book “On Religion: Speeches to Its Cultured Despisers”.

MMS/YAW

