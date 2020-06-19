Russia promises to stand by Iran on nuclear deal

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that Moscow vows to stand by Iran on nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA, and resist attempts to promote an anti-Iran agenda.

“We will be doing everything so that no one can destroy these agreements,” Lavrov told reporters after talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Moscow, AFP reported.

Lavrov accused the United States of trying to “manipulate” the United Nations Security Council in order to put pressure on Iran.

“Washington has no right to punish Iran” by leveraging the UN Security Council, Lavrov said, adding that U.S. plans to extend an arms embargo on the Islamic republic “contravene international law.”

Moscow’s top diplomat said at the start of the talks that Russia would firmly oppose any attempts “to promote an anti-Iranian agenda.”

Zarif described developments around the Iranian nuclear deal as “very dangerous.”

Zarif implied Washington was also using the International Atomic Energy Agency to further its own interests.

Iran “won’t allow the IAEA to become an instrument of abuse” for countries that want to scrap the Iran deal and “destroy all international obligations,” Zarif said in translated remarks.

He added that Iran had fully cooperated with the IAEA.

Zarif’s remarks came before the 35-member IAEA Board of Governors approved a resolution asking Iran to allow IAEA inspectors visit two sites which they allege nuclear activity may have been carried out.

The resolution was drafted by the three European countries of Britain, France and Germany which are party to the JCPOA.

Russia and China, also two signatories to the JCPOA, opposed the resolution. Seven other members also abstained to vote but the remaining 25 voted in favor.

‘Iran, Russia firm to deal with unilateral, illegal approaches’

Zarif said in a tweet on Tuesday that Iran and Russia are determined to deal with unilateral and illegal approaches.

“Iran & Russia are ‘determined to deal with unilateral & illegal approaches to resolve global crises.’ From joint statement with FM Lavrov in Moscow today, where we reaffirmed commitment to int’l law as US & cronies attack foundation of int’l relations at IAEA & Security Council,” he tweeted.

NA/PA