Memento Films to offer “A Hero” at Cannes Film Market

TEHRAN – Paris-based Memento Films International will offer Iranian director Asghar Farhadi’s new film “A Hero” at the Cannes Film Market (Marché du Film), which is the rendezvous for professionals in the global film industry.

The market will be organized online this year due to the pandemic from June 22 to 26.

Memento Films commenced the worldwide sales of the film, which is in the Persian language, during the European Film Market in Berlin in February.

Farhadi who is scheduled to shoot the film on location in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz in July has not given any details about the film’s plot yet.

However, Alexandre Moreau, VP Sales and Marketing at Memento, which has sold five films by Farhadi, earlier said, “He is a consistent director, and a master of suspense which always draws audiences to theaters. The script is absolutely fascinating and tackles many contemporary issues of our modern societies.”

Oscar-winning Farhadi has hired Mohsen Tanabandeh, the star of the popular Iranian TV series “Paytakht”, and Amir Jadidi, the actor of the acclaimed war drama “The Lost Strait”, for the cast of “A Hero”.

Farhadi’s previous film, “Everybody Knows” starring Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem, was filmed in Spain.

Farhadi’s “The Salesman” and “A Separation”, both in his native language, won him Oscars for best foreign-language film. “A Separation” also received a best screenplay Oscar nomination.

The movies grossed $23 million worldwide and more than $7 million in the U.S.

Photo: Director Asghar Farhadi in an undated photo.

