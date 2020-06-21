Iran to introduce tourist attractions in 10 languages

TEHRAN – The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts will introduce the country’s tourist attractions in 10 languages for target markets by the end of July.

The ministry has designed and produced a wide range of promotional items, which will be offered as “product-oriented” and “introduction of the country’s tourist attractions” brochures, ISNA quoted Mohammad-Ebrahim Larijani, the ministry’s director for advertising and marketing, as saying on Saturday.

Some short videos on different branches of tourism in Iran and the country’s tourist sites and historical monuments are being prepared to be released on social media and websites as well, he added.

He also noted that the items are being produced in English, Arabic, Russian, Turkish, Azeri, German, Chinese, French, and Japanese, which can cover target markets in at least 100 countries.

Iran is home to one of the world’s oldest continuous major civilizations, embracing settlements dating back to 4000 BC. In Iran, there are two dozen UNESCO World Heritage Sites, 22 of which cultural ones, representing architectural, social, religious, and economic achievements as well as tastes of history throughout the ancient land.

It doesn’t matter the taste, Iran can be a top choice of many foreign tourists who are fans of camping and eco-tours, fans of historical sites. For those who want to experience something completely new and exciting, visiting or staying with nomads is recommended. Accommodation in the country varies from luxurious five-star hotels to camping in the middle of the jungle!

The matter of security is essentially considered as a complex question for many foreigners willing to visit a host country. When it comes to media outlets, in particular, some Western ones, Iran is a country that is often portrayed as unwelcoming. However, many visitors to Iran describe it as one of the safest countries they’ve ever been to. The 2019 Travel Risk Map, which shows the risk level around the world, puts Iran among countries with “insignificant risk”, a category where the UK, Denmark, Switzerland, Norway, and Finland are placed in.

The Islamic Republic has set its goals to exceed its yearly medical travelers to around 2 million in [calendar year] 1404 (March 2025-March 2026). Under the 2025 Tourism Vision Plan, it aims to increase the number of tourist arrivals from 4.8 million in 2014 to 20 million in 2025.

ABU/MG