Nujaba Movement denounces U.S. pressure on Iraq negotiation team Iraq’s al-Nujaba Movement criticizes U.S. pressure on Iraq negotiation team and said the U.S. attempts to impose an initiative for maintaining its forces in Iraq via imposing pressures on the negotiators.

Defining the Iraqi negotiation team as a facilitator that should help occupiers exit from Iraq, this resistance movement criticized the U.S. pressure on the Iraqi negotiation team to arrange the time-schedule and determine the talk topics.

“It is not acceptable to postpone this step so that Trump may exploit it as an achievement in his electoral campaign,” Nujaba said in a statement.

“Iraqi history is in its hardest and most critical stage, we have repeatedly announced that the sovereignty, freedom, and independence together make the only way guarantees the Iraqi Territorial Integrity,” Iraq’s Nujaba said according to it’s Centre for Communications and Media Affairs in Iran.