A new threat to Zionism

Since its inception, Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba has established itself as one of the main political forces within Iraq. As a supporter of the ideas of the Islamic revolution, Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba automatically becomes one of Tehran's key allies in the region.

Consequently, the forces of Evil will seek to destroy the Iraqi organization in various ways. Zionism is already actively promoting the idea that the day of direct confrontation with the forces of Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba is not far off. The Islamic organization of Iraq also does not hide its intentions in the cause of the liberation of Palestine.

Earlier Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba openly expressed readiness to fight Zionism, wherever it is present, until the complete liberation of Palestine. On the front in Syria, the liberation of the Golan is meant, in Iraq, the fight against zionist and American occupiers, in Palestine - joining the main anti-Zionist forces, represented by the Palestinian resistance and Hezbollah.

Al_Nujabaa spokesperson Spokesperson, Hashim al-Mousawi met the representative of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement

Against the background of the strengthening of the Iraqi Islamic resistance group, the Zionists began to react more often to the new challenge from Iraq. It is a sign of visible concern and anxiety on the part of the Zionist regime.

Thus we see how the daily strengthening of Islamic revolutionary organizations is putting the cosmopolitan occupiers into fear and panic.

For example, we can observe a couple of articles from Zionist "think-tanks", where the authors are concerned about the activity of Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba.

"Israel Hayom: The Resistance observes us/ Name of al-Nujaba standing out in anti-Israeli projects".

"The Jerusalem Institute analysed: Al-Nujaba and Hezbollah together deployed forces on the northern front of Israel".