“Life under Daesh” published in Tehran

TEHRAN – “Life under Daesh” has recently been published by Shahid Kazemi Publications in Tehran.

The book has been compiled by Iranian scholar Vahid Khazab.

This might be a different book written about the crisis in Syria and the existence of Daesh (ISIS). It gives an insight into the bitter life in the capital of the ISIS terrorists in Syria.

The book is composed of three chapters, the first of which recounts the memories by Samer, a Syrian man who joined ISIS to fight against the Bashar Assad government.

He talks about battles against the Assad army in his hometown Raqqa when it was occupied by the ISIS terrorists and the pain his people suffered all these years.

In its second chapter, the book also narrates a BBC war journalist’s memories of the war between the Kurds and the ISIS terrorists. The third chapter features interviews with two ISIS members.

Khazab is the translator of “Inside the Jihad: My Life with Al Qaeda”, the memoirs of the Belgian spy of Moroccan origin Omar Nasiri.

Nasiri infiltrated into Al-Qaeda from 1994 to 2000, attending training camps in Afghanistan and passing information to the UK and French intelligence services.

Photo: Front cover of the book “Life under Daesh” by Iranian scholar Vahid Khazab.

