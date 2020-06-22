Bodies of 192 Iranian fallen soldiers brought home

Bodies of 192 fallen soldiers who lost their lives during Iraq’s imposed war against Iran in the 1980s were brought home on Monday morning.

The bodies, including the body of martyr Nassim Afghani, were brought back to Iran from the Shalamche border point, according to Tasnim.

Due to the coronavirus circumstances, the ceremony was held without public presence.

According to Hossein Eshghi, head of the Armed Forces headquarters for missing soldiers, the soldiers were martyred during the operations Ramadan, Preliminary Valfajr, Kheibar, Badr, Karbala 4, Karbala 5, Beyt-al-Moghaddas 7, and others.

MH/PA