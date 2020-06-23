Historical structure of Mayamey under restoration, landscaping 

TEHRAN – A new round of restoration and landscaping has begun on the historical structure of the city of Mayamey, north-central Semnan province, CHTN reported.

The project aims at repairing the flooring of the area, re-carpeting the damaged floorings, releasing the area around the old trees of the city, which have been inscribed on the national heritage list, and strengthening the area using cob material, provincial tourism chief Mehdi Jamal announced on Sunday.

The historical structure of Mayamey includes several caravanserais, natural sights, and historical sites such as Shah-Abbasi caravanserai, Aqaian Mosque, Aqaian Mansion, Aqaian bathhouse, and Emarat cistern.

The main population centers of Semnan province lie along the ancient Silk Road (and modern-day Imam Reza Expressway), linking Rey (Tehran) with Khorasan (Mashhad). While few visitors spend much time in the area, driving through you can easily seek out several well-preserved caravanserais (notably Dehnamak and Ahowan), cisterns (the Cafe Abenbar in Garmsar is a special treat) and ruined mud citadels (Padeh is lumpy but fascinating). The large, bustling cities of Semnan, Damghan, and Shahrud (Bastam) all have a small selection of historic buildings and Semnan has a fine old covered bazaar.

ABU/MG

