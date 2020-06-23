Iran domestically manufactures over 70% of aircraft, chopper parts: Hatami

TEHRAN– Iranian Minister of Defense Brigadier General Amir Hatami has said that more than 70 percent of aircrafts’ and helicopters’ parts are manufactured domestically.

Although the Islamic Republic of Iran is not among the countries producing aircraft and helicopter, today, more than 70 percent of parts of aircraft and helicopters are produced inside the country due to the salient achievements gained in the defense industry over the past 40 years, MP Abolfazl Torab quoted the defense minister as saying at a closed session of the Parliament on Tuesday.

Hatami also submitted a comprehensive report on the high defense capability of the country in missile field, manufacturing advanced and sophisticated vessels.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said that although Iran is not among the countries producing aircraft and helicopters, we managed to indigenize the manufacturing of parts and equipment in these fields.

Islamic Republic of Iran is among the rare countries which managed to attain the technology of manufacturing aircraft parts, minister of defense highlighted.

Islamic Republic of Iran has been equipped with the world’s most modern technologies in the field of aerospace and has gained numerous achievements in this regard, Hatami noted.