TEDPIX rises 28% in a month

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), has climbed 28.77 percent in the past Iranian calendar month (April 21-June 20) from its preceding month, IRIB reported.

The index gained 283,868 points to 1,270,627 during the past month.

As reported, the first market’s index rose 31.58 percent and the second market’s index went up 24.46 percent on a monthly basis.

Although, the value of trades at the TSE, which is Iran’s major stock exchange, fell 31 percent in the past month.

Some 166.408 billion securities were traded through 22.416 million deals at this market, which shows a 22 percent drop in the number of securities and a 26 percent fall in the number of deals.

In a press conference on Monday, the head of Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) announced that the amount of liquidity absorbed by Iran’s capital market has reached 500 trillion rials (about $12 billion) during the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-June 20).

Hasan Qalibaf-Asl also said, “It is while the total amount of liquidity entered into this market stood at 300 trillion rials (about $7.14 billion) during the past year.”

The official further noted that the high amount of liquidity that is entering the capital market has provided some good opportunity for this market, as it’s being developed and flourished; for the enterprises, as they’re securing their required funds, and also for the government.

Mentioning the prosperous status of the capital market in the present year, Qalibaf-Asl underlined that the current status of this market is not at all comparable with that of the past three years and even the previous year.

He put the funding through the capital market at 2.6 quadrillion rials (about $61.9 billion) in the past Iranian calendar year 1398 and said the figure was one quadrillion rials (about $23.8 billion) just in the first quarter of the present year. Funding through this market stood at 1.2 quadrillion rials (about $28.5 billion) in the calendar year 1397.

The SEO head also put the value of trades at Tehran Stock Exchange and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), at 8.3 quadrillion rials (about $197.61 billion) in the previous year, while the figure was 7.8 quadrillion rials (about $185.71 billion) in the first quarter of this year.

Qalibaf-Asl further said that the number of codes issued in the stock market in the past year was 820,000, adding that 1.6 million codes have been issued in the first three months of the current year.

