Tehran to host intl. doors, windows exhibit next week

TEHRAN- Iran’s 12th Doors & Windows Technology International Exhibition will be held at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds during July 2-5, the head of the exhibition’s organizing headquarters announced in an interview conducted by the Public Relations Department of Iran International Exhibitions Company.

Mentioning the four-month stop in holding the exhibitions due to the coronavirus outbreak, Farhad Aminian said that while holding exhibitions in the country was resumed through holding the exhibition of “Surge in Production and Corona Containment Achievements”, that exhibition was just for the specialists, and the Doors & Windows Exhibition is the first exhibit to be officially held after the resumption of exhibition holding.”

He reiterated that the health protocols will be observed at the highest level during the 12th Doors & Windows Technology International Exhibition, in a way that the exhibitors and visitors will have the least concern about the coronavirus pandemic.

The industrialists and traders are highly welcoming the windows and doors exhibit, so this edition of the exhibit will be held in an area of over 21,000 square meters, Aminian further underscored.

He also stressed that this exhibition, which has a special focus on the presence of the domestic producers and industrialists, highlights the domestically-made products and local technology.

He announced that Iran’s Doors & Windows Technology International Exhibition is an "Approved Exhibition" by the Union of International Fairs (UFI), which is an honor for this event.

Union of International Fairs is the global association of the world’s leading tradeshow organizers and fairground owners, as well as the major national and international exhibition associations, and selected partners of the exhibition industry.

An exhibition identified as an "Approved Exhibition" is proof of high quality, thus providing exhibitors and visitors alike with the assurance of making a sound business investment.

On Sunday, the managing director of Iran International Exhibitions Company (IIEC) had said that all of the country’s exhibitions will be held physically and based on the schedule as of July 2.

Mentioning the successful launch of the “Surge in Production and Corona Containment Achievements” exhibition earlier last month, Bahman Hosseinzadeh said since Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds has been equipped with disinfection devices and equipment, all exhibitions will be held on schedule and in compliance with health protocols.

According to Hosseinzadeh, specialized exhibitions can be held in accordance with four health protocols including protocols for exhibition centers, pavilion construction, participants, and visitors.

The official noted that the mentioned exhibitions are not going to be open for public visits and only expert groups and specialists can visit in compliance with the health protocols.

