'Holding specialized exhibitions reinvigorates businesses'

TEHRAN- The vice-chairman of Iran’s Association of Doors and Windows Manufacturers says that holding specialized exhibitions under the current condition will improve the business environment and reinvigorate business activities.

Vahid Jalalipour also mentioned holding such exhibitions as one of the major approaches for boosting production, Public Relations Department of Iran International Exhibitions Company (IIEC) reported on Saturday.

“Holding one specialized exhibition is better than holding several general exhibits”, he reiterated.

Jalalipour further elaborated on the status of doors and windows manufacturers' activities and said these manufacturers have no plan for the exports at the moment due to the fluctuations in the prices of raw materials.

Saying that 4,000 production units are currently active in the doors and windows industry of the country, he said that 30,000 persons have direct jobs and 60,000 persons have indirect jobs in the industry for the moment.

He further lamented that inflation and also the construction industry status over the past two years have made a severe damage to the doors and windows industry of the country.

He stressed that doors and windows manufacturers are in serious need of the government’s support, and the Ministry of Industry, Mining, and Trade, Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), and Iran International Exhibitions Company should support them.

The vice-chairman of Iran’s Association of Doors and Windows underscored that all of the doors and windows manufactured under the supervision of this association comply with the national and international standards, and have been exported to many countries including Venezuela, South Africa, Algeria, Belgium, Britain, Australia, Oman, UAE, Iraq, Afghanistan, and CIS countries.

As reported by IIEC, Iran’s 12th Doors & Windows Technology International Exhibition will be held at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds during July 2-5.

In an interview conducted by the Public Relations Department of Iran International Exhibitions Company on June 23, Farhad Aminian said that the health protocols will be observed at the highest level during the 12th Doors & Windows Technology International Exhibition, in a way that the exhibitors and visitors will have the least concern about the coronavirus pandemic.

The industrialists and traders are highly welcoming the windows and doors exhibit, so this edition of the exhibit will be held in an area of over 21,000 square meters, Aminian further underscored.

He also stressed that this exhibition, which has a special focus on the presence of the domestic producers and industrialists, highlights the domestically-made products and local technology.

He announced that Iran’s Doors & Windows Technology International Exhibition is an "Approved Exhibition" by the Union of International Fairs (UFI), which is an honor for this event.

MA/MA