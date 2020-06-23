Tehran Intl. Short Film Festival receives about 5000 submissions

TEHRAN – The 37th edition of the Tehran International Short Film Festival (TISFF) has received 4986 submissions from different countries, the organizers have announced.

France stands first with 604 submissions, and next comes the U.S. with 278 films, and then India with 270.

The countries of Spain and Germany stand next, each with 257 and 215 submissions respectively.

“Brotherhood”, a co-production between Canada and Tunisia by Canada-based Tunisian director Meryam Joobeur, received the grand prize in the international competition of the 36th Tehran International Short Film Festival in Tehran in November 2019.

The film is about the tensions within a Tunisian family when their older son, who has been away for several years, returns home with a new Syrian wife who wears a full niqab, igniting his father’s suspicions that his son has been fighting for ISIS.

Photo: A poster for the Tehran International Short Film Festival.

RM/YAW