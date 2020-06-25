‘EU’s Borrell to spare no efforts to preserve nuclear deal’

TEHRAN - European External Action Service spokesman Peter Stano has said that European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will spare no efforts to preserve the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA.

In an interview with IRNA published on Wednesday, he said that the EU continues to fully support the work of the International Atomic Energy Agency in monitoring and verifying the entirety of Iran’s nuclear activities.

He noted that the EU also supports all efforts to smooth the path for the IAEA in carrying out its mandate, adding that Iran should cooperate with the IAEA in full and in a timely manner in line with its safeguards agreements.

He underlined that this is separate from the JCPOA, which we strongly support, and EU High Representative Borrell as coordinator continues to spare no efforts to preserve the agreement.

The 35-member IAEA board of governors passed a resolution on Friday demanding access to two old places it claimed nuclear work may have been done there.

Behrooz Kamalvandi, spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), has said that the IAEA must not give credit to unreliable information propagated through “spying activities”.

“The agency must not rely on or give credit to the information that has been gained through spying activities and unreliable sources,” the Mehr news agency quoted Kamalvandi as saying in an article published on Saturday.

Kamalvandi wrote, “In fact, any request for transparency or complementary access by the agency based on fake evidence are against the agency’s charter. So, it does not make any obligation for Iran to fulfil such requests.”

Unreliable source and information must not become a justification and legal basis to put pressure on other countries and level accusations against them, he added.

“Accepted obligations under the JCPOA do not mean that any question of the agency must be answered, otherwise we would face many questions which are based on fake documents,” the nuclear official noted.

He also said the IAEA must respect the countries’ sovereignty.

NA/PA