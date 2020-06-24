Rouhani calls on IAEA to maintain its independence

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that the International Atomic Energy Agency should maintain its independence and advised the Europeans not to give in to the United States’ pressure.

“The agency’s credibility is very important for the international system. Iran is still ready for legal inspections of the agency and close cooperation with it within the framework of regulations,” he said during a cabinet meeting.

“Our behavior with the agency have been friendly and legal. We have always cooperated with the agency, and the agency’s inspectors have always been present and inspected (Iran’s nuclear sites). Iran’s cooperation has been confirmed in 16, 17 reports. Recently, the Zionist regime and the United States put pressure on the agency and I am afraid these deceivers contaminate the agency, which must have precise and legal judgment,” Rouhani explains. The 35-member IAEA Board of Governors passed a resolution on Friday demanding access to two old places it claimed nuclear work may have been done there.

China and Russia opposed the resolution and seven countries including South Africa, Niger, Mongolia, Thailand, the Republic of Azerbaijan, Pakistan and India also abstained to vote.

France, Britain, and Germany, the three European parties to the 2015 nuclear deal, submitted the draft resolution to the IAEA board on June 18. The board did not succeed to approve the resolution on Thursday due to opposition by Iran and China. However, the resolution was ratified on Friday despite Russia and China’s opposition.

Rouhani said that China, Russia, and certain other countries have acted well.

‘IAEA should not divert from its legal path’

Rouhani went on to say that the IAEA should not take departure from its legal path, noting that the United States and the Zionist regime of Israel are making efforts to mislead the agency.

“The Zionist regime and the United States put pressure on the agency to study activities of 17, 18 years ago (which had been clarified). Our basis is cooperating with the agency, however, the agency must be careful not to be diverted from its legal path,” he pointed out.

Rouhani also said that the Europeans “should be ashamed of us” for not being committed to their obligations towards Iran.

‘Iran ready for talks if U.S. returns from its wrong path’

Rouhani also said that Iran is not waiting for the U.S. presidential elections and is ready for talks when the U.S. returns from its wrong path and join the framework of the 5+1 group.

“We are ready for talks whenever the United States announces return to law and regulations of the United Nations and also return to its obligations under the JCPOA [the 2015 nuclear deal],” he said.

He added, “We have no problem if they surrender to law, apologize and make up for harms they caused to the Iranian people.”

NA/PA