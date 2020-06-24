Pakistan’s ambassador submits credentials to Rouhani

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhnai has called for expanding cooperation with Pakistan in protecting security in border areas.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Pakistani Ambassador to Iran Rahim Hayat Qureshi during which he received the ambassador’s credentials.

Rouhani also called for expanding relations in various spheres.

He also attached great importance to implementation of the agreements between the two countries.

Qureshi described Iran as an important and influential country and noted that Pakistan attaches great importance to ties with Tehran.

Elsewhere, the ambassador said Pakistan considers Iran’s security its own security and will continue supporting Iran in international bodies.

In a separate meeting, Rouhani also received credentials of Hungarian ambassador to Tehran Zoltan Varga-Haszonits.

At the meeting, both sides called for expansion of ties between Tehran and Budapest.

NA/PA