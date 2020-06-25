Rostock Seawolves complete signing of Yakhchali

TEHRAN – German basketball club Rostock Seawolves announced the signing of Iranian guard Behnam Yakhchali.

Yakhchali spent last year with Nanjing Monkeys in the Chinese Basketball Association. He averaged 16.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists over 11 games.

“From my point of view, Behnam is the best guard in Asia and has great international experience. He is also a complete player who has no real weaknesses in his game,” Rostock coach Dirk Bauermann said.

“In addition, he always works hard and puts the team’s success above all else. We are very happy that we were able to bring a player of this quality to Rostock,” he added.

The 24-year-old basketballer has also played for Iranian teams Shahrdari Gorgan, Petrochimi and Jahesh.

Yakhchali has been also a member of Iranian international program for some years. Yakhchali has regularly played for Iranian senior team since 2012 and previously for U19 National Team back in 2013.