Kazemi advances to FIBA Dunk of the Decade final

TEHRAN – Iranian basketball player Arsalan Kazemi booked a place at the FIBA’s Dunk of the Decade final.

He defeated his Brazilian rival Rafael Mineiro after earning 55 percent of votes. Kazemi’s dunk came against Greece in the 2016 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Kazemi will meet Carlos Morais from Angola in the final match.

FIBA has launched an interactive Dunk of the Decade bracket, asking fans to help in selecting the best slam dunk from its national team competitions.

Featuring the most memorable dunks of the period between 2010 and 2020, the voting includes a total of 32 entries from a wide range of global and continental competitions, with all FIBA regions represented.

The bracket will culminate with the Final, which is set to conclude at 11:59 PM GMT on Sunday, June 28.

Fans participating in the voting will have a chance to win an official FIBA ball, with the winner of the contest to be announced following the conclusion of the bracket.