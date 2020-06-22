Iran’s Kazemi into FIBA Dunk of the Decade semis

TEHRAN – Arsalan Kazemi of Iran qualified for semifinals round of FIBA’s Dunk of the Decade, after beating the Philippines Gabe Norwood.

Kazemi advanced to semis after garnering 60.02% of the vote beating Norwood by 20 percent. His dunk came against Greece in the 2016 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

The other Last Four matchup pits Latvia's Kristaps Porzingis versus Angola's Carlos Morais.

FIBA has launched an interactive Dunk of the Decade bracket, asking fans to help in selecting the best slam dunk from its national team competitions from the past 10 years.

Featuring the most memorable dunks of the period between 2010 and 2020, the voting includes a total of 32 entries from a wide range of global and continental competitions, with all FIBA regions represented.

The voting runs from June 10 to 28 and will see dunks from Africa, Americas, Asia & Oceania and Europe compete against each other in regional conferences before converging for the Final Four round.

The bracket will culminate with the Final, which is set to conclude at 11:59 PM GMT on Sunday, June 28.

Fans participating in the voting will have a chance to win an official FIBA ball, with the winner of the contest to be announced following the conclusion of the bracket.