Kazemi wins FIBA Dunk of the Decade bracket

TEHRAN - Arsalan Kazemi of Iran has claimed the FIBA Dunk of the Decade crown after his high-flying entry from the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament 2016 emerged victorious in the interactive fan voting.

The interactive bracket featured 32 entries from across all FIBA regions and a wide range of global and continental national team competitions, with a total of 699,188 votes cast over the period of 20 days, FIBA reported.

Having received 80,658 votes for 55.8 percent in the Final matchup, Kazemi's dunk over Ioannis Bourousis bested another highly popular candidate, Angola star Carlos Morais, who had the backing of 63,887 supporters for 44.2 percent.

On his path to overall victory, Kazemi eliminated Norvel Pelle of Lebanon, Rui Hachimura of Japan and Gabe Norwood of the Philippines in the Asian Conference before knocking out Rafael Mineiro of Brazil in the Semi-Final.

A runner-up in the overall standings, Carlos Morais' windmill dunk from FIBA AfroBasket 2013 claimed the top honors in Africa, while Rafael Mineiro and Kristaps Porzingis won the regional conferences in Americas and Europe, respectively.

Fans participating in the voting had a chance to win an official Molten game ball from the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019, with the winner of the sweepstakes to be confirmed shortly.