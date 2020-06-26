Everything must be done to make sure JCPOA is not destroyed: Guterres

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that everything must be done to make sure that the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA, is not destroyed.

“Well, our position in relation to the JCPOA has always been the same. We consider the JCPOA was a very important step forward in relation to the questions of a nuclear proliferation, and we still believe that everything must be done in order to make sure that the JCPOA is not destroyed,” the UN official website quoted him as saying during a press conference.

European External Action Service spokesman Peter Stano has also said that European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will spare no efforts to preserve the JCPOA.

NA/PA

