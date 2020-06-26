“Walnut Tree” exhibit to observe anniversary of Sardasht chemical attack 

TEHRAN – An exhibition of the stills of the acclaimed Iranian drama “Walnut Tree” will open at the Zemestan Gallery of the Iranian Artists Forum on Sunday to commemorate the anniversary of the tragedy of Iraq’s chemical attack on the Iranian town of Sardasht in 1987.

The stills have been taken by Majid Talebi on the set as the movie was being directed by Mohammad-Hossein Mahdavian last year.

“Walnut Tree” was made based on the true story of the profound tragedy of Iraq’s chemical attack on the Iranian town of Sardasht in 1987.

It tells the story of Qader Mulanpur, a man who was away when his family was affected by the chemical attack in a village near Sardasht. His effort to save his pregnant wife and their three children are in vain and they die one by one from the fatal wounds sustained as a result of the chemical attack.

On June 28, 1987, Iraq bombarded the Iranian town of Sardasht and the surrounding region with chemical weapons, killing over 1000 and injuring over 8000 civilians, many of whom were permanently disabled.

Members of the film’s crew are scheduled to attend the opening ceremony of the exhibition, which will run until July 13.

The star of the Oscar-winning movie “A Separation”, Payman Maadi, who portrays Qader Mulanpur in the film, has commented about the photo exhibition.

“Recording these moments inspires us how to recall the tragedy because recalling is the duty of those who were not at the place, those who have not seen and even those who have not heard about it,” said Maadi who won the Crystal Simorgh for best actor for his role in the film during the 38th edition of the Fajr Film Festival in Tehran in February.

“After seeing these photos, hope that we close our eyes for moments, stop hearing and keep silent, let the imagination clear up for a bit the dark aspects of the catastrophe,” he added.

“Walnut Tree” also won Mahdavian the Crystal Simorgh for best director at the Fajr festival.

Photo: A poster of the 38th Fajr Film Festival for director Mohammad-Hossein Mahdavian’s drama “Walnut Tree”.

