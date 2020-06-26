Mes Sungun claim Iran Futsal Super League title

TEHRAN – Mes Sungun defeated Giti Pasand Isfahan to win Iran Futsal Super League title for the third time in a row.

On Friday, Mes Sungun hosted Giti Pasnad in Tabriz’s Poursharifi Hall.

Mes had defeated their rivals 4-3 in Isfahan last week.

In the second leg, two teams went to penalty shootout after a 3-3 draw in the normal time.

Mes won the match 6-5 on penalties.

Mes will represent Iran in the 2020 AFC Futsal Club Championship in the UAE.