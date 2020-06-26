Mes Sungun claim Iran Futsal Super League title
June 26, 2020 - 20:54
TEHRAN – Mes Sungun defeated Giti Pasand Isfahan to win Iran Futsal Super League title for the third time in a row.
On Friday, Mes Sungun hosted Giti Pasnad in Tabriz’s Poursharifi Hall.
Mes had defeated their rivals 4-3 in Isfahan last week.
In the second leg, two teams went to penalty shootout after a 3-3 draw in the normal time.
Mes won the match 6-5 on penalties.
Mes will represent Iran in the 2020 AFC Futsal Club Championship in the UAE.
Leave a Comment