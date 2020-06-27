Seyyed Mohammad: The life story of the founder of the Tehran Times

On 28 June 1981 (7 Tir 1360), a powerful bomb went off at the headquarters of the Iran Islamic Republican Party (IRP) in Tehran, while a meeting of party leaders was in progress. Seventy-three leading officials of the Islamic Republic were killed, including Chief Justice Ayatollah Mohammad Beheshti. The Islamic Revolution of Iran has lost one of its most influential figures; however, his soul is present wherever he set foot. Like here, Tehran Times...