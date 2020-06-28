Industrial sector's power consumption at record high of 5GW

TEHRAN – Electricity consumption by Iran’s industrial sector reached 5,013 megawatts (5.013 GW) on Saturday evening, to register an unprecedented record, IRNA reported.

The country’s total electricity consumption reached 54,275 MW on the mentioned day, which indicates that the country’s power consumption is following a steep upward trend, the Energy Ministry’s data showed.

The figure increased by more than 4,000 MW on the mentioned date compared to the same period last year.

The electricity consumption in Iran has been following an upward trend in recent weeks as a new heatwave has blanketed the country.

Earlier this month, the Energy Ministry warned of the unprecedented increases in power consumption across the country.

Last week, Deputy Energy Minister Homayoun Haeri said the country’s electricity consumption is expected to reach 60,000 megawatts (60 gigawatts) during the summer peak period.

The deputy minister underlined the Energy Ministry’s annual overhaul program as one of the main strategies of the ministry to realize a “zero blackout” goal during this period and said every year nearly 5,000 MW capacity is added to the total overhaul program.

"Since last summer, 1433 megawatts of nominal capacity and 900 megawatts of practical capacity have been added to the country’s power generation capacity,” he said referring to the country’s nominal electricity generation capacity.

“Since two years ago, we have been implementing a series of serious programs for consumption management, and we are committed to continuing these programs," he said.

In early May, Iran’s Power Generation and Distribution Company (known as TAVANIR) announced that the electricity consumption, since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20) up to May 6 increased by five percent compared to the same period last year.

In the past decade, constant temperature rising and the significant decrease of rainfalls across Iran have put the country in a hard situation regarding electricity supply during peak consumption periods.

In this regard, the Energy Ministry has been following new strategies in recent years to manage the consumption and lessen the electricity losses in the national grid.

EF/MG